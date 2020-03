«Μένουμε Σπίτι»: H Ελληνίδα, κολλητή της Kylie Jenner… ενημερώνει μέσω Instagram

View this post on Instagram

🚨 Challenge Alert 🚨 I wanted to launch the “Do Your Part Challenge” as a way for us to come together as a community during this difficult time. So many people around the world have been affected by COVID -19 and my heart goes out to everyone. I truly believe we will be able to get through this together! I nominate @kyliejenner, @bazzi, @daviddobrik, and my @revolve family to keep it going and pay it forward❤️ #doyourpartchallenge