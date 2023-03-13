Όσκαρ 2023 αποτελέσματα: Στον Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ και στη Μισέλ Γιο τα βραβεία ερμηνείας

Ολοκληρώθηκε με επικράτηση των φαβορί αλλά και με μερικές εκπλήξεις η 95η απονομή των Όσκαρ 2023, με την ταινία «Everything Everywhere All At Once» («Τα Πάντα Όλα) να σαρώνει τα πάντα κατακτώντας επτά βραβεία, από τις έντεκα κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφια. Στα αξιοσημείωτα της βραδιάς, το Όσκαρ Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου απονεμήθηκε στον Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για την ερμηνεία του στη «Φάλαινα», ενώ το Όσκαρ Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου στη Μισέλ Γιο για τη μοναδική της ερμηνεία στο «Τα Πάντα Όλα». Σημειώνεται ότι η Μισέλ Γιο έγραψε ιστορία σήμερα, αφού έγινε η πρώτη Ασιάτισσα που κατακτά χρυσό αγαλματίδιο. Ένα ακόμη σημείο που θα μείνει από την αποψινή βραδιά είναι ότι η ταινία «Elvis» δεν απέσπασε ούτε ένα Όσκαρ, κάτι που απογοήτευσε τους συντελεστές της.

Όσκαρ 2023: Τα βραβεία ανά κατηγορία

Όσκαρ Καλύτερης ταινίας

Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once

All quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The way of water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Όσκαρ Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Νικητής: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Όσκαρ Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Νικήτρια: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Όσκαρ σκηνοθεσίας

Nικητές: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Όσκαρ Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

Nικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Όσκαρ διασκευασμένου σεναρίου

Νικητής: Women Talking

All quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Όσκαρ Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Νικητής: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans,

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Όσκαρ Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Nικήτρια: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων

Nικητής: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sea Beast

Turning Red

Όσκαρ καλύτερου ντοκιμαντέρ

Νικητής: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας μικρού μήκους

Nικητής: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Όσκαρ καλύτερης φωτογραφίας

Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Empire of Light

Elvis

Tár

Όσκαρ για τις καλύτερες κομμώσεις / μακιγιάζ

Νικητής: The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Όσκαρ καλύτερων κοστουμιών

Νικητής: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Όσκαρ καλύτερης ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας

Nικητής: All quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The quiet girl (Ireland)

Όσκαρ καλύτερου ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

Nικητής: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

The Elephant Whisperers | Official Trailer | Netflix India

Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

Νικητής: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believes it

Όσκαρ σκηνογραφίας

Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: the Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Όσκαρ καλύτερης μουσικής

Νικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everwhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Όσκαρ για τα καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ

Νικητής: Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Όσκαρ καλύτερου ήχου

Νικητής: Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Όσκαρ καλύτερου τραγουδιού

Νικητής: Naatu Naatu – RRR

Applause – Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverφι

This is a Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Όσκαρ καλύτερου μοντάζ

Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun Maverick