Όσκαρ 2023 αποτελέσματα: Στον Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ και στη Μισέλ Γιο τα βραβεία ερμηνείας

Όσκαρ 2023: Στον Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ και στη Μισέλ Γιο τα βραβεία ερμηνείας -Σάρωσε το «Τα Πάντα Όλα»
Ολοκληρώθηκε με επικράτηση των φαβορί αλλά και με μερικές εκπλήξεις η 95η απονομή των Όσκαρ 2023, με την ταινία «Everything Everywhere All At Once» («Τα Πάντα Όλα) να σαρώνει τα πάντα κατακτώντας επτά βραβεία, από τις έντεκα κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφια. Στα αξιοσημείωτα της βραδιάς, το Όσκαρ Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου απονεμήθηκε στον Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για την ερμηνεία του στη «Φάλαινα», ενώ το Όσκαρ Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου στη Μισέλ Γιο για τη μοναδική της ερμηνεία στο «Τα Πάντα Όλα». Σημειώνεται ότι η Μισέλ Γιο έγραψε ιστορία σήμερα, αφού έγινε η πρώτη Ασιάτισσα που κατακτά χρυσό αγαλματίδιο. Ένα ακόμη σημείο που θα μείνει από την αποψινή βραδιά είναι ότι η ταινία «Elvis» δεν απέσπασε ούτε ένα Όσκαρ, κάτι που απογοήτευσε τους συντελεστές της.
Όσκαρ 2023: Τα βραβεία ανά κατηγορία
Όσκαρ Καλύτερης ταινίας
Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once
All quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The way of water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Όσκαρ Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Νικητής: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Όσκαρ Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Νικήτρια: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Όσκαρ σκηνοθεσίας
Nικητές: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Όσκαρ Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
Nικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Όσκαρ διασκευασμένου σεναρίου
Νικητής: Women Talking
All quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Όσκαρ Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Νικητής: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans,
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Όσκαρ Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Nικήτρια: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων
Nικητής: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sea Beast
Turning Red
Όσκαρ καλύτερου ντοκιμαντέρ
Νικητής: Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας μικρού μήκους
Nικητής: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Όσκαρ καλύτερης φωτογραφίας
Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Empire of Light
Elvis
Tár
Όσκαρ για τις καλύτερες κομμώσεις / μακιγιάζ
Νικητής: The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Όσκαρ καλύτερων κοστουμιών
Νικητής: Wakanda Forever
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Όσκαρ καλύτερης ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας
Nικητής: All quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The quiet girl (Ireland)
Όσκαρ καλύτερου ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
Nικητής: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
The Elephant Whisperers | Official Trailer | Netflix India
Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους
Νικητής: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believes it
Όσκαρ σκηνογραφίας
Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: the Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Όσκαρ καλύτερης μουσικής
Νικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everwhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Όσκαρ για τα καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ
Νικητής: Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Όσκαρ καλύτερου ήχου
Νικητής: Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Όσκαρ καλύτερου τραγουδιού
Νικητής: Naatu Naatu – RRR
Applause – Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverφι
This is a Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Όσκαρ καλύτερου μοντάζ
Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun Maverick