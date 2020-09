Μποτιτσέλι δημοπρασία: Σπάνιο έργο αναμένεται να ξεπεράσει τα 80 εκατ. δολάρια

View this post on Instagram

The secret’s out! We are honoured to announce that Sandro Botticelli’s 15th-century portrait of a ‘Young Man Holding a Roundel’ will come to auction in New York as the main highlight of our Masters Week sale series in January 2021. One of fewer than 20 paintings by the artist in private hands, it is unquestionably one of the finest and most important paintings that will come to market. The portrait appears to have been executed in the late 1470s / early 1480s, when Botticelli was at the height of his powers and embarking on his series of large-scale mythological and allegorical works that today rank among the most familiar and celebrated images in the canon of Western Art – including Primavera and The Birth of Venus. But while the Florentine master created some of the most arresting and penetrating portraits in the history of Western Art, only around a dozen examples have survived today – with almost all of them now residing in major museum collections. To learn more about this landmark auction event, head to Sothebys.com/Botticelli. #BotticellixSothebys #Botticelli #SothebysMasters