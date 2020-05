Νικόλ Κίντμαν σύζυγος: Πιο αέρινη από ποτέ, αποκαλύπτει πώς ερωτεύτηκαν

View this post on Instagram

“I’m not a big believer in other people telling you artistically what’s good, what’s bad, what you should be doing, what you shouldn’t be doing,” #NicoleKidman, our May cover star, says. “You’ve got to be accountable to yourself. My failures are going to be because I’ve made the choice.” We talked to the actress about her busy schedule, upcoming projects and life in Nashville. Read it at the link in bio. (🖋️: @elk_elisa, 📷: @bibicornejoborthwick, styling: @elinsvahn_) ⁠