Όσκαρ 2023 – υποψηφιότητες: Ποιοι διεκδικούν το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο

Τις υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ παρουσιάζουν σε ζωντανή σύνδεση από το Λος Άντζελες οι Riz Ahmed και Allison Williams. H 95η τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ 2023 θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου, στο Dolby Theatre στο Χόλυγουντ με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ και θα μεταδοθεί ζωντανά από το ABC. Από τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 ξεχωρίζει η ταινία “Everything Everywhere All At Once” με 11, συμπεριλαμβανομένων το βραβείο «Καλύτερης Ταινίας», «Σκηνοθεσίας» και «Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου». Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το “All Quiet on the Western Front” με 9, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των «Καλύτερης Ταινίας» και «Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας».

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Καλύτερα Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Καλύτερη Διεύθυνση Παραγωγής

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere

The Fabelmans

Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Καλύτερος Ήχος

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It