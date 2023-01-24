Όσκαρ 2023 – υποψηφιότητες: Ποιοι διεκδικούν το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο

Όσκαρ 2023 - υποψηφιότητες: η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 12 Μαρτίου
Τις υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ παρουσιάζουν σε ζωντανή σύνδεση από το Λος Άντζελες οι Riz Ahmed και Allison Williams. H 95η τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ 2023 θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου, στο Dolby Theatre στο Χόλυγουντ με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ και θα μεταδοθεί ζωντανά από το ABC. Από τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 ξεχωρίζει η ταινία “Everything Everywhere All At Once” με 11, συμπεριλαμβανομένων το βραβείο «Καλύτερης Ταινίας», «Σκηνοθεσίας» και «Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου». Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το “All Quiet on the Western Front” με 9, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των «Καλύτερης Ταινίας» και «Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας».
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Καλύτερα Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Φωτογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Καλύτερη Διεύθυνση Παραγωγής
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red
Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Marsha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι
Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere
The Fabelmans
Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Καλύτερος Ήχος
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It