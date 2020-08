ΠΑΟΚ – Φερέιρα: Το insta-μήνυμα της πρώτης

View this post on Instagram

I'm here to win! Work has begun for the 2020/21 season and our goal is clear: to honor the symbol we represent and work with maximum commitment and ambition. Throughout the season we will have to guide our efforts with discipline, hard work and talent. This is our will. For this to occur, the whole club must be united. This includes all of us. Me, the players, the club structure and the supporters. We must all be united, we must make as few mistakes as possible, we must all be one, all of us with passion and the strength that characterizes the club and this city, with the aim of winning! PAME PAOKARA!