Κέιτι Πέρι χωρισμός: Η ψυχολογική κατάρρευση και το πρώτο της παιδί

Lots of things are being cancelled (rightfully so, trust!) but you #CANTCANCELPRIDE and not only that but you can’t cancel dance remixes with some of ya fav songs okur 💅🏻 Grab ya hairbrush (aka microphone) mop (aka dance partner) and join me in continuing to celebrate PRIDE with @iheartradio and @proctergamble tonight at 9pm ET 🌈 link in bio