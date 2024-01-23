Όσκαρ 2024 υποψηφιότητες: 13 βραβεία διεκδικεί το «Oppenheimer», 11 το «Poor Things»

Όσκαρ 2024 υποψηφιότητες: Δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες. Τα Όσκαρ 2024 θα πραγματοποιηθούν στις 10 Μαρτίου
Τα Όσκαρ 2024 θα πραγματοποιηθούν στο Λος Άντζελες στις 10 Μαρτίου. Παρουσιαστής θα είναι για τέταρτη φορά ο γνωστός κωμικός και παρουσιαστής Τζίμι Κίμελ.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Στέρλινγκ Κ. Μπράουν (American Fiction)
Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ (Oppenheimer)
Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ (Barbie)
Μαρκ Ράφαλο (Poor Things)
Καλύτερoς Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Έμιλι Μπλάντ (Oppenheimer)
Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς (Color Purple)
Αμέρικα Φερέρα (Barbie)
Τζόντι Φόστερ (Nyad)
Ντιβάιν Τζόι Ράντλοφ (The Holdovers)
Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός κουστουμιών
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη μουσική επένδυση
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση ταινία
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερος Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερος Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ, Maestro
Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο, Rustin
Πολ Τζιαμάτι, The Holdovers
Κίλιαμ Μέρφι, Oppenheimer
Τζέφρι Ράιτ, American Fiction
Καλύτερος Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Ανέτ Μπένινγκ, Nyad
Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν, Killers of the Flower Moon
Σάντρα Χούλερ, Anatomy of a Fall
Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν, Maestro
Έμα Στόουν, Poor Things
Καλύτερος Ήχος
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερο Μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest