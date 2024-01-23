Όσκαρ 2024 υποψηφιότητες: 13 βραβεία διεκδικεί το «Oppenheimer», 11 το «Poor Things»

Τα Όσκαρ 2024 θα πραγματοποιηθούν στο Λος Άντζελες στις 10 Μαρτίου. Παρουσιαστής θα είναι για τέταρτη φορά ο γνωστός κωμικός και παρουσιαστής Τζίμι Κίμελ.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Στέρλινγκ Κ. Μπράουν (American Fiction)

Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ (Oppenheimer)

Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ (Barbie)

Μαρκ Ράφαλο (Poor Things)

Καλύτερoς Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Έμιλι Μπλάντ (Oppenheimer)

Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς (Color Purple)

Αμέρικα Φερέρα (Barbie)

Τζόντι Φόστερ (Nyad)

Ντιβάιν Τζόι Ράντλοφ (The Holdovers)

Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός κουστουμιών

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη μουσική επένδυση

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση ταινία

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερος Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερος Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ, Maestro

Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο, Rustin

Πολ Τζιαμάτι, The Holdovers

Κίλιαμ Μέρφι, Oppenheimer

Τζέφρι Ράιτ, American Fiction

Καλύτερος Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Ανέτ Μπένινγκ, Nyad

Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν, Killers of the Flower Moon

Σάντρα Χούλερ, Anatomy of a Fall

Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν, Maestro

Έμα Στόουν, Poor Things

Καλύτερος Ήχος

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest