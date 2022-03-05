Ουκρανία πόλεμος: Διαδηλωτής ανεβαίνει με την ουκρανική σημαία σε ρωσικό τεθωρακισμένο

Πλήθος διαδηλωτών έχει κατακλύσει από το πρωί τους δρόμους στο κέντρο της Χερσώνας, λίγες ημέρες μετά την κατάληψή της πολης από τις ρωσικές δυνάμεις. Όπως φαίνεται σε πλάνα από βίντεο που αναρτήθηκαν στο Twitter, εκατοντάδες πολίτες κρατώντας σημαίες της Ουκρανίας και φωνάζοντας συνθήματα κατά του ρωσικού στρατού διαδήλωσαν, ενώ η πόλη βρίσκεται υπό ρωσική κατοχή.

Ουκρανός διαδηλωτής σε ένα άλλο βίντεο έχει σκαρφαλώσει πάνω σε ένα ρωσικό τεθωρακισμένο κυματίζοντας την ουκρανική σημαία. Όσοι παρακολουθούν το σκηνικό, τον αποθεώνουν φωνάζοντας υβριστικά συνθήματα κατά των Ρώσων.

💢 In #Kherson, people also came out to protest against #Russian occupation. The occupiers are trying to disperse the rally with shots in the air. pic.twitter.com/6tO87ZrxMW — OSINT Updates🔺Ukraine theatre (@timesobs1) March 5, 2022

🇺🇦 #Kherson is #Ukraine where locals are holding protest rally against the #Russian invaders who occupied the city One of them jumped on a Russian armored car and waved a Ukrainian flag on it.#StandWithUkraine #UkraineRussianWar #ClosetheSkyoverUkraine pic.twitter.com/hQrN8l0S4J — Based France Poland #BabiesLivesMatter (@from_based) March 5, 2022

Protests of unarmed citizens against the occupiers in Kherson. A brave man on a Russian armored personnel carrier with a Ukrainian flag. #UkraineWar #StopRussia #NoFlyZoneOverUkraine pic.twitter.com/0JYJn1NzNC — UkraineNow (@UkraineNow3) March 5, 2022