Σάββατο

05

Μαρτίου 2021

Ουκρανία πόλεμος: Διαδηλωτής ανεβαίνει με την ουκρανική σημαία σε ρωσικό τεθωρακισμένο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Ουκρανία πόλεμος: Διαδηλωτής ανεβαίνει με την ουκρανική σημαία σε ρωσικό τεθωρακισμένο

Ουκρανία πόλεμος: Η Χερσώνα «έπεσε» στα χέρια των Ρώσων και οι πολίτες βγήκαν στους δρόμους

Πλήθος διαδηλωτών έχει κατακλύσει από το πρωί τους δρόμους στο κέντρο της Χερσώνας, λίγες ημέρες μετά την κατάληψή της πολης από τις ρωσικές δυνάμεις. Όπως φαίνεται σε πλάνα από βίντεο που αναρτήθηκαν στο Twitter, εκατοντάδες πολίτες κρατώντας σημαίες της Ουκρανίας και φωνάζοντας συνθήματα κατά του ρωσικού στρατού διαδήλωσαν, ενώ η πόλη βρίσκεται υπό ρωσική κατοχή.

Ουκρανός διαδηλωτής σε ένα άλλο βίντεο έχει  σκαρφαλώσει πάνω σε ένα ρωσικό τεθωρακισμένο κυματίζοντας την ουκρανική σημαία. Όσοι παρακολουθούν το σκηνικό, τον αποθεώνουν φωνάζοντας υβριστικά συνθήματα κατά των Ρώσων.

Πούτιν: Οι δυτικές κυρώσεις ισοδυναμούν με την κήρυξη πολέμου

Μάριος Αθανασίου: «Φοβάμαι πάρα πολύ με αυτό που συμβαίνει στην Ουκρανία»

