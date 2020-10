Βραβεία Νόμπελ 2020: Σήμερα απονέμεται το βραβείο Φυσικής

View this post on Instagram

Thanks to the discovery made by the laureates awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, highly sensitive blood tests for Hepatitis C are now available and these have essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health. Their discovery also allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs directed at Hepatitis C. For the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating Hepatitis C virus from the world population. To achieve this goal, international efforts facilitating blood testing and making antiviral drugs available across the globe will be required. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice "for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus."