Βραβεία Νόμπελ 2020: Οι επικρατέστεροι στην τελική κούρσα

What would you do after finding out you've been awarded the Nobel Prize? A true scientist, Albert Einstein wrote a manuscript regarding the theory of general relativity. Einstein discovered he had been awarded the 1921 Physics Prize when travelling in Southeast Asia. He then started work on a new manuscript which incorporated a variant of his theory of general relativity. Next month we'll find out who has been awarded this year's Physics Prize. . . . #NobelPrize #Nobel #award #announcement #celebration #research #science #discovery #knowledge #Einstein