Βρετανία κορονοϊός: Μοντέλο άφησε την πασαρέλα για να εργαστεί σε Μονάδα Φροντίδας

View this post on Instagram

Missing my power ranger suit 🦹🏼‍♀️ I definitely don’t look like this anymore after all the cakes I’ve been eating the past two weeks . . . #lappthebrand#lappbae#basementgym#fitness#motivation#boxing#posttraining#gym#workout#revenge#body#modelling#feelgood#whoami#newme#strongwomen#toneitup#summerbody#inprogress