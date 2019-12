Αστυνομικός σώζει μωρό από πνιγμό: Το πιο πολύτιμο «δώρο» στους γονείς του στο Περθ (vid)

Perth Police Station – Toddler Choking

Around 11.30pm last night, Tuesday 24 December 2019, a man and woman attended Perth Police Station with a toddler who was choking.A Sergeant came into the foyer and used first aid to dislodge an item from the mouth/throat of the young child.First Aid is very important to know and you never know when you may need to use it. Merry Christmas!

