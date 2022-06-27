Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς: Μία ακόμη αμφιλεγόμενη ατάκα

«Οι πόλεις και οι δήμοι θα πρέπει να φυτεύουν οπωροφόρα δέντρα σε δημόσιους χώρους για να βοηθήσουν στη σίτιση των αστέγων στους δρόμους». Την πρόταση αυτή κάνει ο Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς στην τοπική αυτοδιοίκηση με ανάρτησή του στο twitter, προκαλώντας για άλλη μια φορά πολλά σχόλια.

Cities and municipalities should plant fruit trees in public to help feed the homeless on the streets. — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) June 25, 2022

ουτε σε εκθεση πρωτης δημοτικου δεν συναντας τετοιο take μαλακα μου. — princess waterlily 🪷 (@prncswaterlily) June 26, 2022