ΑΘΛΗΤΙΚΑ

Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς: Μία ακόμη αμφιλεγόμενη ατάκα

Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς: Ο διάσημος Έλληνας τενίστας προέβη σε μία ακόμη από τις πολλές δηλώσεις του που έχουν προκαλέσει ποικίλα σχόλια.

«Οι πόλεις και οι δήμοι θα πρέπει να φυτεύουν οπωροφόρα δέντρα σε δημόσιους χώρους για να βοηθήσουν στη σίτιση των αστέγων στους δρόμους». Την πρόταση αυτή κάνει ο Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς στην τοπική αυτοδιοίκηση με ανάρτησή του στο twitter, προκαλώντας για άλλη μια φορά πολλά σχόλια.

 

 

 

 

ΡΟΗ

