ΗΠΑ κορονοϊός: Το συγκινητικό μήνυμα της Ναόμι Κάμπελ

View this post on Instagram

Going into week 4, these next 2 weeks are going to be toughest yet, every day this week we lost someone I know, there is no time to mourn or being able to be there for their loved ones. PLEASE KEEP THE FAITH STRONG!! Breathe, rest and reset. Keep your spirits high and your attitude positive! Sending love 🕊🤍🕊 #SelfieSunday