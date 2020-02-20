Διάσωση σκιέρ – χιονοστιβάδα: Βρετανίδα πήγε για σκι στην Ελβετία, παρά τις προειδοποιήσεις

Διάσωση σκιέρ – χιονοστιβάδα: Τις συγκλονιστικές στιγμές διάσωσης μια σκιέρ που μια χιονοστιβάδα την «κατάπιε» και λίγο έλειψε να της στερήσει τη ζωή κατέγραψε ένας από τους διασώστες που έλαβαν μέρος στη μεγάλη επιχείρηση απεγκλωβισμού της. Στο βίντεο που ανέβηκε στο Instagram στις 18/02 η γυναίκα ακούγεται να φωνάζει -σκεπασμένη από μεγάλους όγκους χιονιού- για βοήθεια, ενώ ενημερώνει τους διασώστες πως δεν ήταν μόνη. «Βρείτε τους φίλους μου», λέει με τρεμάμενη φωνή η άτυχη σκιέρ στο τουριστικό θέρετρο της Βερμπιέρ στην Ελβετία.
Οι διασώστες μέσα σε λίγα λεπτά καταφέρνουν να απεγκλωβίσουν την Βρετανίδα και να την μεταφέρουν σε ασφαλές σημείο με ελικόπτερο. Σύμφωνα με τον διασώστη Βίκτορ Λίμπενγκουθ η Βρετανίδα έκανε σκι εκτός πίστας όταν η χιονοστιβάδα «κατάπιε» εκείνη και την παρέα της. Σημειώνεται ότι για την χιονοστιβάδα οι υπεύθυνοι του χιονοδρομικού κέντρου είχαν ενημερώσει.
Κατά την επιχείρηση διάσωσης της Βρετανίδας και μιας φίλης της , υπήρξαν άλλοι σκιέρ που συνέχισαν να κάνουν σκι στην ίδια περιοχή με αποτέλεσμα, όπως αναφέρεται στην ανάρτηση του διασώστη στο Instagram να συμβεί και δεύτερη χιονοστιβάδα και να καλυφθεί με χιόνι και ένας τρίτος άνθρωπος. «Οσοι κάνουν σκι εκτός των πιστών θα πρέπει να είναι ενημερωμένοι για τις καιρικές συνθήκες και κυρίως να έχουν εκπαιδευτεί στους κανόνες ασφαλείας στο βουνό, να έχουν αντανακλαστικά και γνώση», υπογράμμισε ο διασώστης.
View this post on Instagram
Avalanche in Verbier, Switzerland. Thursday 30th of January was a hard day, almost one meter of powder landed on a four weeks dry terrain, the avalanche risk was so high (4/5). We were riding some snug couloirs in @verbier area when we saw an important avalanche going down next door Creblet pass. Maybe 10 people riding at the same time, on the same face. No security precautions at all. Unfortunately two girls were snowboarding in the middle of the face and the avalanche hit them so hard. We were the first on site and immediately started to do the beacon research. We quickly found the first one, second one was 70m down the face and quickly rescued as well. While digging out the girls people around continued to ski in every directions and the inevitable happened, second avalanche hit the area and a third person got stocked in it. Fuck tat was scary. @verbier is the freeride mecca and everyone riding outside the slopes should have the right equipment, get informed of the conditions and more importantly get trained to mountain safety with institutes like @istaeducation to have the right reflex and knowledges. Usually not a big fan of watching that kind of content on the socials but I hope this will help a bit in motivating people to get educated. Here is a condensed 50s of the accident, think it’s enough. #gettrained #istaeducation #avalanche #verbier