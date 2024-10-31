Αθήνα

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ

Ισπανία πλημμύρες: Η ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη

Ισπανία πλημμύρες: Στο "Χ"

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης έκανε την εξής ανάρτηση στα αγγλικά για τις πλημμύρες στη Βαλένθια:

«Our hearts go out to the people of Spain as they endure the devastation caused by these catastrophic floods. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Greece stands in solidarity with you during this difficult time».

Ανεπίσημη μετάφραση: «Οι καρδιές μας είναι στον λαό της Ισπανίας που υπομένει τις συνέπειες που προκλήθηκαν από αυτές τις καταστροφικές πλημμύρες. Εκφράζω τα θερμά μου συλλυπητήρια στις οικογένειες των θυμάτων. Η Ελλάδα στέκεται αλληλέγγυα μαζί σας αυτή τη δύσκολη στιγμή».






