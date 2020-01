Σακελλαροπούλου κούπα: Viral η “μολυβοθήκη” της ΠτΔ

View this post on Instagram

I'm very disappointed that the Electoral College has elected Trump as President. [He is a faker. He has no consistency about him. He really has an ego. … How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns?] Due to the results of the 2016 Presidential Election, I have decided to stay as a Supreme Court Justice instead of retiring. These next four years will be tough, but if we stand united, we will make it through. – Sentences in brackets are legitimate quotations from Ruth Bader Ginsburg, found from https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2016/07/12/politics/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-donald-trump-faker/index.html