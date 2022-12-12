Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023 υποψηφιότητες: Αναλυτικά οι κατηγορίες

Ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα οι υποψηφιότητες για τις «Χρυσές Σφαίρες». Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου 2023. Ο βραβευμένος με Emmy κωμικός Τζερόντ Καρμάικλ θα είναι ο οικοδεσπότης της 80ης ετήσιας τελετής απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών. Η επιτροπή ανακοίνωσε όλους τους υποψήφιους για τα φετινά βραβεία, σε μία εκδήλωση που επιστρέφει στους τηλεοπτικούς δέκτες, ένα χρόνο μετά το σκάνδαλο ρατσισμού, σεξισμού και διαφθοράς μελών της. Η ταινία «Τα πνεύματα του Ινσέριν» κέρδισε 8 υποψηφιότητες, περισσότερες από κάθε άλλη παραγωγή, με την «Βαβυλώνα» να κερδίζει πέντε. Η εκδήλωση έχει προγραμματιστεί για τις 10 Ιανουαρίου. Ακολουθούν οι υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία:

ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ

Καλύτερη ταινία – Δράμα

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

ELVIS (Warner Bros)

TÁR (Focus Features)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK (Paramount Pictures)

The FABELMANS (Universal Pictures)

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός -Δράμα

Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ (TÁR)

Ολίβια Κόλμαν (EMPIRE OF LIGHT)

Βιόλα Ντέιβις (THE WOMAN KING)

Ανα ντε Αρμας (BLONDE)

Μισέλ Γουίλιαμς (THE FABELMANS)

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός -Δράμα

Οστιν Μπάτλερ (ELVIS)

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ (THE WHALE)

Χιου Τζάκμαν (THE SON)

Μπίλ Νίγκι (LIVING)

Τζέρεμι Πόουλ (THE INSPECTION)

Καλύτερη ταινία -Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

BABYLON (Paramount Pictures)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Searchlight Pictures)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (A24)

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY (Netflix)

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS (Neon)

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός -Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

LESLEY MANVILLE (MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS)

MARGOT ROBBIE (BABYLON)

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (THE MENU)

EMMA THOMPSON (GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE)

MICHELLE YEOH (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός – Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

DIEGO CALVA (BABYLON)

DANIEL CRAIG (GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY)

ADAM DRIVER (WHITE NOISE)

COLIN FARRELL (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

RALPH FIENNES (THE MENU)

Καλύτερη ταινία – ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO (Netflix)

INU-OH (GKIDS)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON (A24)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (Universal Pictures)

TURNING RED (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT (GERMANY) (Netflix)

ARGENTINA, 1985 (ARGENTINA) (Amazon Prime Video)

CLOSE (BELGIUM / FRANCE / NETHERLANDS) (A24)

DECISION TO LEAVE (SOUTH KOREA) (MUBI)

RRR (INDIA) (Variance Films)

Καλύτερος Β’ Αντρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere all at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

Tar

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Women Talking

The Fabelmans

Καλύτερη Μουσική

The Banshees of Inisherin

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Women Talking

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Carolina, Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ

Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Καλύτερη σειρά – Κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε δραματική σειρά

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε δραματική σειρά

Emma D’arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Καλύτερος β’ ανδρικός ρόλος σε κωμωδία ή δράμα

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Καλύτερος β’ γυναικείος ρόλος σε κωμωδία ή δράμα

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Καλύτερος β’ ανδρικός ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Καλύτερος β’ γυνακείος ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία