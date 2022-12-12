Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023 υποψηφιότητες: Αναλυτικά οι κατηγορίες

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023 υποψηφιότητες: Η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου
Ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα οι υποψηφιότητες για τις «Χρυσές Σφαίρες». Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου 2023. Ο βραβευμένος με Emmy κωμικός Τζερόντ Καρμάικλ θα είναι ο οικοδεσπότης της 80ης ετήσιας τελετής απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών. Η επιτροπή ανακοίνωσε όλους τους υποψήφιους για τα φετινά βραβεία, σε μία εκδήλωση που επιστρέφει στους τηλεοπτικούς δέκτες, ένα χρόνο μετά το σκάνδαλο ρατσισμού, σεξισμού και διαφθοράς μελών της. Η ταινία «Τα πνεύματα του Ινσέριν» κέρδισε 8 υποψηφιότητες, περισσότερες από κάθε άλλη παραγωγή, με την «Βαβυλώνα» να κερδίζει πέντε. Η εκδήλωση έχει προγραμματιστεί για τις 10 Ιανουαρίου. Ακολουθούν οι υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία:
ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ
Καλύτερη ταινία – Δράμα
- AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- ELVIS (Warner Bros)
- TÁR (Focus Features)
- TOP GUN: MAVERICK (Paramount Pictures)
- The FABELMANS (Universal Pictures)
Congratulations to the cast and crew of James Cameron’s #AvatarTheWayOfWater on their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Motion Picture, Drama! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Aikw1XF25V
— Avatar (@officialavatar) December 12, 2022
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός -Δράμα
- Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ (TÁR)
- Ολίβια Κόλμαν (EMPIRE OF LIGHT)
- Βιόλα Ντέιβις (THE WOMAN KING)
- Ανα ντε Αρμας (BLONDE)
- Μισέλ Γουίλιαμς (THE FABELMANS)
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός -Δράμα
- Οστιν Μπάτλερ (ELVIS)
- Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ (THE WHALE)
- Χιου Τζάκμαν (THE SON)
- Μπίλ Νίγκι (LIVING)
- Τζέρεμι Πόουλ (THE INSPECTION)
Καλύτερη ταινία -Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
- BABYLON (Paramount Pictures)
- THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Searchlight Pictures)
- EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (A24)
- GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY (Netflix)
- TRIANGLE OF SADNESS (Neon)
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός -Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
- LESLEY MANVILLE (MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS)
- MARGOT ROBBIE (BABYLON)
- ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (THE MENU)
- EMMA THOMPSON (GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE)
- MICHELLE YEOH (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός – Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
- DIEGO CALVA (BABYLON)
- DANIEL CRAIG (GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY)
- ADAM DRIVER (WHITE NOISE)
- COLIN FARRELL (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)
- RALPH FIENNES (THE MENU)
Καλύτερη ταινία – ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ
- GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO (Netflix)
- INU-OH (GKIDS)
- MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON (A24)
- PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (Universal Pictures)
- TURNING RED (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Besties assemble! Let’s hear it for the cast and crew of Disney and Pixar’s #TurningRed for their #GoldenGlobes Nomination for Best Motion Picture, Animated! pic.twitter.com/Dqui5teIrn
— Disney and Pixar's Turning Red (@PixarTurningRed) December 12, 2022
Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία
- ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT (GERMANY) (Netflix)
- ARGENTINA, 1985 (ARGENTINA) (Amazon Prime Video)
- CLOSE (BELGIUM / FRANCE / NETHERLANDS) (A24)
- DECISION TO LEAVE (SOUTH KOREA) (MUBI)
- RRR (INDIA) (Variance Films)
Καλύτερος Β’ Αντρικός Ρόλος
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Congratulations to Angela Bassett on her Golden Globe Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EDAk2M4Buo
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 12, 2022
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Καλύτερο Σενάριο
- Tar
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Women Talking
- The Fabelmans
Καλύτερη Μουσική
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Women Talking
- Babylon
- The Fabelmans
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
- Carolina, Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu, RRR
#TopGun: Maverick has landed with #GoldenGlobes nominations!
Best Picture (Drama)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture (“Hold My Hand,” @LadyGaga and @Bloodpop) pic.twitter.com/3uYzNmDCC1
— Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) December 12, 2022
ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ
Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Καλύτερη σειρά – Κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Congratulations to the nominees for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
✨ Black Bird
✨ Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
✨ The Dropout
✨ Pam & Tommy
✨ The White Lotus #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/v7Mo2VWkEr
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022
Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε δραματική σειρά
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε δραματική σειρά
- Emma D’arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Jenna Ortega has received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in ‘WEDNESDAY.’ pic.twitter.com/3bdCbJJzh5
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 12, 2022
Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Καλύτερος β’ ανδρικός ρόλος σε κωμωδία ή δράμα
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Καλύτερος β’ γυναικείος ρόλος σε κωμωδία ή δράμα
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Καλύτερος β’ ανδρικός ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Καλύτερος β’ γυνακείος ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus