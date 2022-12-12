Αθήνα

°C

kairos icon

Δευτέρα

12

Δεκεμβρίου 2022

alphafreepress.gr / ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ / Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023 υποψηφιότητες: Αναλυτικά οι κατηγορίες
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023 υποψηφιότητες: Αναλυτικά οι κατηγορίες

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023 υποψηφιότητες: Η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου

Ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα οι υποψηφιότητες για τις «Χρυσές Σφαίρες». Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου 2023. Ο βραβευμένος με Emmy κωμικός Τζερόντ Καρμάικλ θα είναι ο οικοδεσπότης της 80ης ετήσιας τελετής απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών. Η επιτροπή ανακοίνωσε όλους τους υποψήφιους για τα φετινά βραβεία, σε μία εκδήλωση που επιστρέφει στους τηλεοπτικούς δέκτες, ένα χρόνο μετά το σκάνδαλο ρατσισμού, σεξισμού και διαφθοράς μελών της. Η ταινία «Τα πνεύματα του Ινσέριν» κέρδισε 8 υποψηφιότητες, περισσότερες από κάθε άλλη παραγωγή, με την «Βαβυλώνα» να κερδίζει πέντε. Η εκδήλωση έχει προγραμματιστεί για τις 10 Ιανουαρίου. Ακολουθούν οι υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία:

ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ

Καλύτερη ταινία – Δράμα
  • AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • ELVIS (Warner Bros)
  • TÁR (Focus Features)
  • TOP GUN: MAVERICK (Paramount Pictures)
  • The FABELMANS (Universal Pictures)

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός -Δράμα
  • Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ (TÁR)
  • Ολίβια Κόλμαν (EMPIRE OF LIGHT)
  • Βιόλα Ντέιβις (THE WOMAN KING)
  • Ανα ντε Αρμας (BLONDE)
  • Μισέλ Γουίλιαμς (THE FABELMANS)
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός -Δράμα
  • Οστιν Μπάτλερ (ELVIS)
  • Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ (THE WHALE)
  • Χιου Τζάκμαν (THE SON)
  • Μπίλ Νίγκι (LIVING)
  • Τζέρεμι Πόουλ (THE INSPECTION)
Καλύτερη ταινία -Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
  • BABYLON (Paramount Pictures)
  • THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Searchlight Pictures)
  • EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (A24)
  • GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY (Netflix)
  • TRIANGLE OF SADNESS (Neon)
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός -Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
  • LESLEY MANVILLE (MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS)
  • MARGOT ROBBIE (BABYLON)
  • ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (THE MENU)
  • EMMA THOMPSON (GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE)
  • MICHELLE YEOH (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός – Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
  • DIEGO CALVA (BABYLON)
  • DANIEL CRAIG (GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY)
  • ADAM DRIVER (WHITE NOISE)
  • COLIN FARRELL (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)
  • RALPH FIENNES (THE MENU)
Καλύτερη ταινία –  ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ
  • GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO (Netflix)
  • INU-OH (GKIDS)
  • MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON (A24)
  • PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (Universal Pictures)
  • TURNING RED (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία
  • ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT (GERMANY) (Netflix)
  • ARGENTINA, 1985 (ARGENTINA) (Amazon Prime Video)
  • CLOSE (BELGIUM / FRANCE / NETHERLANDS) (A24)
  • DECISION TO LEAVE (SOUTH KOREA) (MUBI)
  • RRR (INDIA) (Variance Films)
Καλύτερος Β’ Αντρικός Ρόλος
  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere all at Once
  • Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Καλύτερο Σενάριο
  • Tar
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Women Talking
  • The Fabelmans
Καλύτερη Μουσική
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Women Talking
  • Babylon
  • The Fabelmans
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
  • Carolina, Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu, RRR

ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ

Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance
Καλύτερη σειρά – Κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday
Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία
  • Black Bird
  • Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Pam and Tommy
  • The Dropout
  • The White Lotus: Sicily

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε δραματική σειρά
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε δραματική σειρά
  • Emma D’arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya, Euphoria
Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία
  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία
  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam and Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Καλύτερος β’ ανδρικός ρόλος σε κωμωδία ή δράμα
  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
Καλύτερος β’ γυναικείος ρόλος σε κωμωδία ή δράμα
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Καλύτερος β’ ανδρικός ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία
  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Καλύτερος β’ γυνακείος ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά, ανθολογία ή τηλεταινία
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
ΕΤΙΚΕΤΕΣ:
ΡΟΗ

Σύμβουλος Μαργαρίτη Σχοινά: Ψευδείς και παραπλανητικοί οι ισχυρισμοί για δήθεν «διερεύνησή» του

12.12.2022 | 22:05

Έρχεται εβδομάδα σπάνιας ζέστης για την εποχή - Πού θα αγγίξει τους 26 βαθμούς η θερμοκρασία

12.12.2022 | 22:00

Ο μπασίστας των Rage Against the Machine, Τιμ Κόμερφορντ, αποκάλυψε πως έχει καρκίνο

12.12.2022 | 21:57

Μεσσηνία: 43χρονη παρέσυρε και σκότωσε με το αυτοκίνητό της 70χρονη

12.12.2022 | 21:51

Στη Λαμία ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας -Το πρόγραμμά του

12.12.2022 | 21:48

Και οι σωφρονιστικοί υπάλληλοι θα πάρουν το επίδομα των 600 ευρώ

12.12.2022 | 21:45

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Tim Commerford Rage Against the Machine: Ο μπασίστας αποκάλυψε πως έχει καρκίνο

12.12.2022 | 21:57

ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023 υποψηφιότητες: Αναλυτικά οι κατηγορίες

12.12.2022 | 20:09

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Μαέστρο επεισόδιο 9 τρέιλερ 15/12: Τι θα δούμε στο φινάλε της σειράς

12.12.2022 | 17:44

ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΟΤΗΤΑ

Σασμός 12/12: Τι θα δούμε σήμερα Δευτέρα

12.12.2022 | 13:18