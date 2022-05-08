Τζιλ Μπάιντεν – Ουκρανία: Επίσκεψη στην εμπόλεμη χώρα για την Πρώτη Κυρία

Ταξίδι-έκπληξη στην Ουκρανία πραγματοποίησε σήμερα, Κυριακή 8 Μαΐου, η Πρώτη Κυρία των ΗΠΑ, Τζιλ Μπάιντεν. H σύζυγος του Αμερικανού προέδρου βρίσκεται στην Ουκρανία, όπου και είχε ήδη συνάντηση με την Πρώτη Κυρία της Ουκρανίας, Ολένα Ζελένσκα.

Είναι η πρώτη φορά από το 2015 που η Πρώτη Κυρία των ΗΠΑ ταξιδεύει μόνη της σε εμπόλεμη ζώνη. Τότε, η Μισέλ Ομπάμα είχε βρεθεί στο Κατάρ, και συγκεκριμένα στην αεροπορική βάση Αl-Udeid.

This Mother’s Day, I wanted to be with Ukrainian mothers and their children.

Over the last few months, far too many Ukrainians have had to flee their homes – forcing them to leave behind their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zjtMv5ey0B

