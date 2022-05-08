Αθήνα

Τζιλ Μπάιντεν – Ουκρανία: Επίσκεψη στην εμπόλεμη χώρα για την Πρώτη Κυρία
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Τζιλ Μπάιντεν – Ουκρανία: Επίσκεψη στην εμπόλεμη χώρα για την Πρώτη Κυρία

Τζιλ Μπάιντεν - Ουκρανία: Είναι η πρώτη φορά από το 2015 που η Πρώτη Κυρία των ΗΠΑ ταξιδεύει μόνη της σε εμπόλεμη ζώνη.

Ταξίδι-έκπληξη στην Ουκρανία πραγματοποίησε σήμερα, Κυριακή 8 Μαΐου, η Πρώτη Κυρία των ΗΠΑ, Τζιλ Μπάιντεν. H σύζυγος του Αμερικανού προέδρου βρίσκεται στην Ουκρανία, όπου και είχε ήδη συνάντηση με την Πρώτη Κυρία της Ουκρανίας, Ολένα Ζελένσκα.

Είναι η πρώτη φορά από το 2015 που η Πρώτη Κυρία των ΗΠΑ ταξιδεύει μόνη της σε εμπόλεμη ζώνη. Τότε, η Μισέλ Ομπάμα είχε βρεθεί στο Κατάρ, και συγκεκριμένα στην αεροπορική βάση Αl-Udeid.

