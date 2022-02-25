Στίβεν Κινγκ για Ρωσία: Ο διάσημος συγγραφέας παίρνει θέση για τον πόλεμο

Ο Στίβεν Κινγκ, χρησιμοποιεί πολύ συχνά το Twitter για να τοποθετηθεί δημόσια για όσα συμβαίνουν στον κόσμο κι αυτή τη φορά αναφέρθηκε στην ρωσική εισβολή στην Ουκρανία.

Καθώς κλιμακώνεται η ένταση μεταξύ των δύο χωρών, ο διάσημος συγγραφέας αναφέρθηκε στην κρίση που περνά αυτή τη στιγμή η ανατολική Ευρώπη, με τον δικό του τρόπο.

«Αυτό που μάθαμε οι περισσότεροι από εμάς ως παιδιά στην παιδική χαρά: Δεν στέκεσαι δίπλα, όταν ένα μεγάλο παιδί σπάει στο ξύλο ένα μικρό παιδί. Μπορεί να φας μία ή δύο γροθιές, για να κάνεις το μεγάλο παιδί να σταματήσει, αλλά αυτό είναι το σωστό που πρέπει να κάνεις», έγραψε ο Στίβεν Κινγκ.

What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don't stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that's the right thing to do. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 24, 2022

Θέση απέναντι στην εισβολή, πήραν κι άλλες διασημότητες από τον καλλιτεχνικό χώρο, όπως η Κάρντι Μπι, ο Πιρς Μόργκαν, η Χίλαρι Κλίντον και η Σερ.

I am praying for the people of Ukraine. The world will hold Russia and Putin accountable for the human suffering and destruction this unjustified and unprovoked war will bring. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 24, 2022

Why Ukraine’s Important 2🇺🇸.Putin’s despot,trump Hero,& If Given Chance Putin Will Devour Sovereign Countries,Till He Resurrects USSR💪🏼.This Will Leave Europe,Small & unprotected.Russia,China,Saudis Want 2 Bring🇺🇸2 Its Knees,& C Perfect opportunity.They C Hate,Division,Weakness. — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2022

Putin’s doing this because he got away with it last time in Crimea. And if he gets away with it again in Ukraine, he’ll keep invading other countries until he restores the Soviet Union. The world must unite to stop this ruthless dictator – before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/qUxogpDJLi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 24, 2022