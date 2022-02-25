Αθήνα

°C

kairos icon

Παρασκευή

25

Φεβρουαρίου 2021

alphafreepress.gr / ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ / Στίβεν Κινγκ για Ρωσία: Ο διάσημος συγγραφέας παίρνει θέση για τον πόλεμο
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ

Στίβεν Κινγκ για Ρωσία: Ο διάσημος συγγραφέας παίρνει θέση για τον πόλεμο

Στίβεν Κινγκ για Ρωσία: Θέση για την εισβολή στη Ρωσία πήραν και άλλες διασημότητες

Ο Στίβεν Κινγκ, χρησιμοποιεί πολύ συχνά το Twitter για να τοποθετηθεί δημόσια για όσα συμβαίνουν στον κόσμο κι αυτή τη φορά αναφέρθηκε στην ρωσική εισβολή στην Ουκρανία.

Καθώς κλιμακώνεται η ένταση μεταξύ των δύο χωρών, ο διάσημος συγγραφέας αναφέρθηκε στην κρίση που περνά αυτή τη στιγμή η ανατολική Ευρώπη, με τον δικό του τρόπο.

«Αυτό που μάθαμε οι περισσότεροι από εμάς ως παιδιά στην παιδική χαρά: Δεν στέκεσαι δίπλα, όταν ένα μεγάλο παιδί σπάει στο ξύλο ένα μικρό παιδί. Μπορεί να φας μία ή δύο γροθιές, για να κάνεις το μεγάλο παιδί να σταματήσει, αλλά αυτό είναι το σωστό που πρέπει να κάνεις», έγραψε ο Στίβεν Κινγκ.

Θέση απέναντι στην εισβολή, πήραν κι άλλες διασημότητες από τον καλλιτεχνικό χώρο, όπως η Κάρντι Μπι, ο Πιρς Μόργκαν, η Χίλαρι Κλίντον και η Σερ.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
ΕΤΙΚΕΤΕΣ:
ΡΟΗ

«Έρχεται» η επιδότηση των ηλεκτρικών συσκευών - Πώς θα γίνει η αίτηση, ποιες οι προϋποθέσεις

25.02.2022 | 11:40

Champions League: H UEFA αφαίρεσε τον τελικό από την Αγία Πετρούπολη

25.02.2022 | 11:36

Οι Ρώσοι μπαίνουν στο Κίεβο - «Αμυνθείτε με μολότοφ», λέει το υπ. Άμυνας

25.02.2022 | 11:27

O απολαυστικός Λευτέρης Μητσόπουλος στο ΟΠΑΠ Game Time

25.02.2022 | 11:27

Ιερώνυμος: «Να σταματήσει τώρα αυτός ο πόλεμος»

25.02.2022 | 11:26

Πρόληψη παιδικών ατυχημάτων την Καθαρά Δευτέρα

25.02.2022 | 11:21

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Σον Πεν – Ουκρανία: Τι δουλειά έχει ο σταρ στο Κίεβο, πλάι στον Ζελένσκι

25.02.2022 | 10:52

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Στίβεν Κινγκ για Ρωσία: Ο διάσημος συγγραφέας παίρνει θέση για τον πόλεμο

25.02.2022 | 10:01

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Άγιος Παΐσιος επεισόδιο 3 24/2: Τι θα δούμε σήμερα Πέμπτη

24.02.2022 | 16:23

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Άγριες Μέλισσες επεισόδιο 72 24/2: Τι θα δούμε σήμερα Πέμπτη

24.02.2022 | 16:02