Ρωσία: Φυλάκιση 30 ημέρων σε μέλος των Pussy Riot για αντι-φιέστα στα γενέθλια του Πούτιν

Pussy Riot members arrested after their recent protest action – raising rainbow pride flags to mark Putin’s 68th birthday. The flags appeared at the beginning of working day at the headquarters of FSB (ex KGB), Putin’s presidential administration, Supreme Court, Ministry of Culture and Police. Pussy Riot said the rainbow flags were birthday presents for the president. They were gifted as symbols of the “lack of love and freedom” in Russia. This is a video Maria Alyokhina’s arrest – right in the entrance to TV Rain, just before her scheduled TV interview

Julkaissut PussyRiot Torstaina 8. lokakuuta 2020