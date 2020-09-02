Lola Astanova: Η σέξι πιανίστρια που βάζει κάτω και μοντέλα

Lola Astanova: Σε περίπτωση που δεν σας αρέσει η κλασική μουσική, η Lola Astanova θα σας κάνει να την δείτε με άλλο μάτι και σίγουρα να την εκτιμήσετε. Και τη μουσική και την ίδια την πιανίστρια. Γιατί εδώ μιλάμε για την πιο σέξι πιανίστρια που έχεις δει.
Η Lola Astanova μοιάζει με μοντέλο, ντύνεται σαν μοντέλο σε πασαρέλα γνωστών Οίκων μόδας και ποζάρει μπροστά στο πιάνο της σαν επαγγελματίας. Πέρα από το καλλιτεχνικό της ταλέντο, η πιανίστρια κατάφερε με την εμφάνισή της και της σέξι φωτογραφίες της που ανεβάζει στο Instagram να γίνει μεγάλη φίρμα και να αποκτήσει το δικό της φανατικό κοινό.
Thank you Mexico for all the love and great energy! I had a blast performing some of my own music in a way that I always wanted to. It is fun to make virtuoso music current and exciting again – no snoring or sadness in the audience.😝 And thank you @burakyeter for traveling so far to make this such a memorable night! Swipe to see some highlights of the show 🎶 • • • • #piano #pianist #liveshow #newclassic #dance
1 or 2? Excited to share that I released some of my piano favorites (it’s available now on every major platform 🎹) Search Piano Favorites, Vol. 1 by Lola Astanova 🤗 I hope you enjoy this album and do let me know which piece is your favorite 🎶 • • • #piano #pianist #favorites #musician #songs #ladyinred
There is nowhere to go but up… minutes after I performed at the unveiling of the epic sculpture by @lorenzoquinnartist which is now standing tall over Arsenale di Venezia 🛶 as a reminder of what connects us all. 🙌🏼 This marks the beginning of a great collaboration. (Swipe left! ⬅️) • • • #LorenzoQuinnBuildingBridges #piano #pianist #venice #venezia #biennale #andreabocelli