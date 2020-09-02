ΣΗΜΕΙΑ ΔΙΑΝΟΜΗΣ
alphafreepress.gr / ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ / Lola Astanova: Η σέξι πιανίστρια που βάζει κάτω και μοντέλα
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ

Lola Astanova: Η σέξι πιανίστρια που βάζει κάτω και μοντέλα

Lola Astanova: Σε περίπτωση που δεν σας αρέσει η κλασική μουσική, η Lola Astanova θα σας κάνει να την δείτε με άλλο μάτι.

Lola Astanova: Σε περίπτωση που δεν σας αρέσει η κλασική μουσική, η Lola Astanova θα σας κάνει να την δείτε με άλλο μάτι και σίγουρα να την εκτιμήσετε. Και τη μουσική και την ίδια την πιανίστρια. Γιατί εδώ μιλάμε για την πιο σέξι πιανίστρια που έχεις δει.

Η Lola Astanova μοιάζει με μοντέλο, ντύνεται σαν μοντέλο σε πασαρέλα γνωστών Οίκων μόδας και ποζάρει μπροστά στο πιάνο της σαν επαγγελματίας. Πέρα από το καλλιτεχνικό της ταλέντο, η πιανίστρια κατάφερε με την εμφάνισή της και της σέξι φωτογραφίες της που ανεβάζει στο Instagram να γίνει μεγάλη φίρμα και να αποκτήσει το δικό της φανατικό κοινό.

 

Δείτε ακόμη

Η Σάλμα Χάγιεκ κλείνει τα 54 και ποζάρει στα ελληνικά νησιά – Είναι απλώς υπέροχη
Μπαμπάς έγινε ο διάσημος Βρετανός τραγουδιστής Εντ Σίραν
Μπελούτσι: «Είναι δύσκολο να συγκριθώ με τη Μαρία Κάλλας» (vid)
ΕΤΙΚΕΤΕΣ:
Πρόσφατα Άρθρα

Η Σάλμα Χάγιεκ κλείνει τα 54 και ποζάρει στα ελληνικά νησιά - Είναι απλώς υπέροχη

02.09.2020 | 09:46 Σάλμα Χάγιεκ Ελλάδα: Η Σάλμα Χάγιεκ κλείνει τα 54 και ποζάρει...

Αυτή είναι η ημερομηνία έναρξης του GNTM 3

01.09.2020 | 16:15 GNTM 3: Επισπεύδεται η πρεμιέρα του δημοφιλούς ρεάλιτι μόδας που παρουσιάζει...

Ένα φθινόπωρο γεμάτο πολιτισμό από τον Δήμο Αθηναίων

01.09.2020 | 13:11 Δήμος Αθηναίων: Το φθινόπωρο είναι μία δημιουργική εποχή υψηλών ρυθμών και...

Απογοητευμένος ο Έλτον Τζον από τη μουσική που κυριαρχεί στα charts

01.09.2020 | 11:43 Έλτον Τζον: Ο διάσημος τραγουδοποιός κριτική στους σύγχρονους μουσικούς της pop,...

Αλίκη Βουγιουκλάκη: Σπάνιο "κλικ" από το 1993 - Μαζί με τον Ανδρέα Παπανδρέου

31.08.2020 | 20:23 Αλίκη Βουγιουκλάκη - Ανδρέας Παπανδρέου: Μία φωτογραφία της Αλίκης Βουγιουκλάκη με...

Αναβολή λόγω πανδημίας για το «Samano Festival» του Λεωνίδα Κουτσόπουλου

31.08.2020 | 16:20 Samano Festival: Ματαιώνεται τελικά το διήμερο μουσικό φεστιβάλ που θα γινόταν...
Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις

Ζαχαράκη: "Χωρίς θερμομέτρηση η είσοδος μαθητών και εκπαιδευτικών στα σχολεία"

02.09.2020 | 10:22

Lola Astanova: Ένας λόγος να αγαπήσεις την κλασική μουσική (pics)

02.09.2020 | 10:20

Επεισόδια στο Λος Άντζελες- Και άλλος μαύρος νεκρός με 20 πυροβολισμούς στην πλάτη

02.09.2020 | 10:11

Η Ελλάδα ετοιμάζεται να βγει στις αγορές με δεκαετές ομόλογο

02.09.2020 | 10:03

Έξυπνα tips για να πλύνετε σωστά τα τζιν σας

02.09.2020 | 10:02

Καθηγητής Δερμιτζάκης: Στα 10.000 υπολογίζονται τα ενεργά κρούσματα στην Ελλάδα

02.09.2020 | 09:55