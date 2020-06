Διαταραχές ύπνου αίτια: Τι εμποδίζει τον ύπνο σας

View this post on Instagram

🙌 SAVE THIS POST: 5 REASONS YOU’RE FATIGUED (even when you’re sleeping through the night) 🙌.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ With fatigue causing: ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ❌ 66% of workers to make more mistakes, ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ❌ 20% of fatal road crashes ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ And⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ❌ More workplace injuries than any other factor⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ It needs to be mitigated – now.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Here’s 5 reasons you’re fatigued, even if you’re not waking up.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ➡️Overheating: to produce melatonin, the sleepiness hormone, you need to have a cool core body temperature. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ➡️ High levels of stress: heightening stress hormone cortisol levels, you stay in lighter sleep through the evening.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ➡️ Eating late – your body is still digesting within 2 hours of bedtime, which leaves you unable to dive into deep sleep when you rest⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ➡️ Incorrect support – your pillow or mattress isn’t designed for you. I’ve been trialling @sleepfit_group and enjoying their custom fits – check out for yourself 🙂 ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ➡️ Hormonal imbalance. Conditions like PCOS, Thyroid, depression, anxiety – these contribute to overheating (see above).⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 💖 Share with a friend who needs to read this! ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ #oliviaarezzolo #sleepexpert ⁣⁣⁣