Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: Πολυτέλεια και θάλασσα

Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: Ο τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος γιόρτασε τα 80α γενέθλιά του στο σπίτι του στο Πόρτο Χέλι. Πρόκειται για μια κατοικία σημείο αναφοράς για τον ίδιο και την οικογένειά του. Κάθε χρόνο περνούν εκεί ένα μέρος των καλοκαιρινών τους διακοπών.Για πρώτη φορά ανοίγει την πόρτα του σπιτιού στον φωτογραφικό φακό του περιοδικού Hello! που τον απαθανάτισε με την σύζυγό του, Άννα Μαρία στο πλευρό του. Άλλωστε μετρούν μαζί 56 χρόνια παντρεμένοι.
Τόσο ο τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος με τη σύζυγό του, όσο και ο πρίγκιπας Παύλος με τη Μαρί Σαντάλ και την κόρη τους, Ολυμπία, περνούν πολλά καλοκαίρια στην πολυτελή παραλιακή βίλα. Στο Πόρτο Χέλι ο τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος έχει κατά καιρούς φιλοξενήσει κι άλλους «γαλαζοαίματους» της Ευρώπης, όπως τη βασιλική οικογένεια της Δανίας, αλλά και μεγάλες προσωπικότητες του παγκόσμιου τζετ σετ.
Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: 5 εκ. η έπαυλη
Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, ο τελευταίος ιδιοκτήτης ήταν ο θετός γιος του πρίγκιπα Σαντρουντίν Αγά Χαν, Μαρκ Σούρσοκ, ο οποίος, όπως αποκάλυψε το «ΘΕΜΑ», πούλησε την έπαυλή του στον τέως αντί 5 εκατ. ευρώ.
View this post on Instagram
Last week the “Hello! Greece” Magazine had His Majesty King Constantine II and Her Majesty Queen Anne-Marie of the Hellenes on their cover to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the king. Their Majesties open the doors of their house in Porto Heli for the first time since they moved back to Greece. For many years the royal family wasn’t allowed to return to Greece and they had their Hellenic citizenship removed. On the occasion of the Queen mother Frederica’a funeral, her daughter Queen Sofia of Spain was allowed to stay since she represented Spain but her brother King Constantine was only allowed to remain in Greece for a couple of hours, being forced by the authorities to leave his own mother’s funeral. King Constantine II is the last King of Greece and first in line to the throne should the Hellenic people decide to become a monarchy. King Constantine II is also a golden medal winner for his participation at the 1960 Olympic Games representing Greece. . Pictures by: @nkom2000 . #Greece #Greek #greekroyalfamily #reinasofia #mariechantal #crownprincepavlos #hellas #crownprincessmariechantal #pavlosofgreece #thequeen #crownprincepavlos #casareal #greekroyals #greekroyalty #royalgreece #spanishroyalfamily #europeanroyals #kingconstantineII #constantineII #kingofgreece #queenannemarie #royals #annemarieofgreece #monarchy #realeza #queenofgreece #hellogreece #hellomagazine #royalbrithday #greekorthodox #orthodox