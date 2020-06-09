ΣΗΜΕΙΑ ΔΙΑΝΟΜΗΣ
alphafreepress.gr / ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ / Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: Πολυτέλεια και θάλασσα
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ

Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: Πολυτέλεια και θάλασσα

Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: Πρόκειται για μια κατοικία σημείο αναφοράς για τον ίδιο και την οικογένειά του. Κάθε χρόνο περνούν εκεί ένα μέρος των καλοκαιρινών τους διακοπών.

Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: Ο τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος γιόρτασε τα 80α γενέθλιά του στο σπίτι του στο Πόρτο Χέλι. Πρόκειται για μια κατοικία σημείο αναφοράς για τον ίδιο και την οικογένειά του. Κάθε χρόνο περνούν εκεί ένα μέρος των καλοκαιρινών τους διακοπών.Για πρώτη φορά ανοίγει την πόρτα του σπιτιού στον φωτογραφικό φακό του περιοδικού Hello! που τον απαθανάτισε με την σύζυγό του, Άννα Μαρία στο πλευρό του. Άλλωστε μετρούν μαζί 56 χρόνια παντρεμένοι.

Τόσο ο τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος με τη σύζυγό του, όσο και ο πρίγκιπας Παύλος με τη Μαρί Σαντάλ και την κόρη τους, Ολυμπία, περνούν πολλά καλοκαίρια στην πολυτελή παραλιακή βίλα. Στο Πόρτο Χέλι ο τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος έχει κατά καιρούς φιλοξενήσει κι άλλους «γαλαζοαίματους» της Ευρώπης, όπως τη βασιλική οικογένεια της Δανίας, αλλά και μεγάλες προσωπικότητες του παγκόσμιου τζετ σετ.

Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: 5 εκ. η έπαυλη

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, ο τελευταίος ιδιοκτήτης ήταν ο θετός γιος του πρίγκιπα Σαντρουντίν Αγά Χαν, Μαρκ Σούρσοκ, ο οποίος, όπως αποκάλυψε το «ΘΕΜΑ», πούλησε την έπαυλή του στον τέως αντί 5 εκατ. ευρώ.

View this post on Instagram

Last week the “Hello! Greece” Magazine had His Majesty King Constantine II and Her Majesty Queen Anne-Marie of the Hellenes on their cover to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the king. Their Majesties open the doors of their house in Porto Heli for the first time since they moved back to Greece. For many years the royal family wasn’t allowed to return to Greece and they had their Hellenic citizenship removed. On the occasion of the Queen mother Frederica’a funeral, her daughter Queen Sofia of Spain was allowed to stay since she represented Spain but her brother King Constantine was only allowed to remain in Greece for a couple of hours, being forced by the authorities to leave his own mother’s funeral. King Constantine II is the last King of Greece and first in line to the throne should the Hellenic people decide to become a monarchy. King Constantine II is also a golden medal winner for his participation at the 1960 Olympic Games representing Greece. . Pictures by: @nkom2000 . #Greece #Greek #greekroyalfamily #reinasofia #mariechantal #crownprincepavlos #hellas #crownprincessmariechantal #pavlosofgreece #thequeen #crownprincepavlos #casareal #greekroyals #greekroyalty #royalgreece #spanishroyalfamily #europeanroyals #kingconstantineII #constantineII #kingofgreece #queenannemarie #royals #annemarieofgreece #monarchy #realeza #queenofgreece #hellogreece #hellomagazine #royalbrithday #greekorthodox #orthodox

A post shared by The Hellenic Royal Family! 🏰 (@royal_greece) on

Δείτε ακόμη

Καταιγιστικές οι εξελίξεις στο αποψινό 103ο επεισόδιο στις Άγριες Μέλισσες
Η Αστερόεσσα καίγεται και είναι «δικό του πρόβλημα»
Το κρεβάτι της Ντελεβίλ δεν κάνει διακρίσεις
ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΡΟΣΦΟΡΑ: Δύο extra ημέρες διαμονή με κάθε τριήμερη κράτηση
ΕΤΙΚΕΤΕΣ:
Πρόσφατα Άρθρα

Καταιγιστικές οι εξελίξεις στο αποψινό 103ο επεισόδιο στις Άγριες Μέλισσες

09.06.2020 | 09:32 Άγριες Μέλισσες επεισόδιο 103: Οι εξελίξεις φέρνουν σε αδιέξοδο τους ήρωες...

Η Αστερόεσσα καίγεται και είναι «δικό του πρόβλημα»

08.06.2020 | 18:43 Βanksy 2020: O μυστηριώδης καλλιτέχνης τοποθετήθηκε κατά της ρατσιστικής βίας.

Το κρεβάτι της Ντελεβίλ δεν κάνει διακρίσεις

08.06.2020 | 18:14 Κάρα Ντελεβίν σχέσεις: «Πάντα θα είμαι, νομίζω, πανσέξουαλ» τόνισε το μοντέλο...

Η "Βιολέτα" προβαίνει σε αποκαλύψεις - Ποιος εισβάλλει στη σειρά;

08.06.2020 | 18:03 Άγριες Μέλισσες σπόιλερ: Η Θεοφανία Παπαθωμά προβαίνει σε αποκαλύψεις για τη...

Άγριες Μέλισσες: Ο Δούκας λέει την αλήθεια, η Μυρσίνη «χτυπάει» τις αδερφές Σταμίρη

08.06.2020 | 17:12 Άγριες Μέλισσες επεισόδιο 102: Η Μυρσίνη επιτίθεται στην Ελένη μέσα στο...

Ιφιγένεια Τζόλα: Το "άγριο" κορίτσι από τις "8 Λέξεις" αποκαλύπτεται (vid)

07.06.2020 | 19:10 Ιφιγένεια Τζόλα 8 Λέξεις: Η Ιφιγένεια Τζόλα μίλησε για τη σειρά...
Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις

Ένταση στο συλλαλητήριο των εκπαιδευτικών - Ζητούν απόσυρση του νομοσχεδίου (pics - vid)

09.06.2020 | 15:07

Viral: Η στιγμή που ένοικοι πιάνουν στα πράσα διαρρήκτες στη Νέα Σμύρνη

09.06.2020 | 14:51

Νέα… πανταχούσα 750.000 ευρώ για τον Αρη!

09.06.2020 | 14:50

Ιστορική συμφωνία: Έπεσαν οι υπογραφές για την ΑΟΖ μεταξύ Ελλάδας και Ιταλίας

09.06.2020 | 14:40

Ενδεχόμενη νέα καραντίνα στην Ξάνθη

09.06.2020 | 14:38

Χώρισε οριστικά η Τούνη - Για φαγητό με τον Αλεξάνδρου στα Καμένα Βούρλα (vid)

09.06.2020 | 14:32