Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: Πολυτέλεια και θάλασσα

Last week the "Hello! Greece" Magazine had His Majesty King Constantine II and Her Majesty Queen Anne-Marie of the Hellenes on their cover to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the king. Their Majesties open the doors of their house in Porto Heli for the first time since they moved back to Greece. For many years the royal family wasn't allowed to return to Greece and they had their Hellenic citizenship removed. On the occasion of the Queen mother Frederica'a funeral, her daughter Queen Sofia of Spain was allowed to stay since she represented Spain but her brother King Constantine was only allowed to remain in Greece for a couple of hours, being forced by the authorities to leave his own mother's funeral. King Constantine II is the last King of Greece and first in line to the throne should the Hellenic people decide to become a monarchy. King Constantine II is also a golden medal winner for his participation at the 1960 Olympic Games representing Greece.