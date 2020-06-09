Λόπεζ και Ροντρίγκεζ: Διαδηλώνουν για Φλόιντ

Λόπεζ και Ροντρίγκεζ: Το ζευγάρι βρέθηκε στη μεγαλειώδη πορεία του Los Angeles. Η Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ και ο Άλεξ Ροντρίγκεζ ενώθηκαν με πλήθος διαδηλωτών στο Hollywood που θέλησαν να δείξουν ότι οι μαύρες ζωές μετράνε. Στις φωτογραφίες, η J.Lo φαίνεται να κρατάει μια πινακίδα που γράφει «BLM #EnoughIsEnough». Ο A-Rod κρατάει μία που γράφει «Let’s Get Loud for Black Lives Matter». Η Lopez εξήγησε την έμπνευση πίσω από τα μηνύματα σε ένα Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤 We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod
«Σήμερα, η Emme και ο Max έφτιαξαν για μένα και τον Alex μία πινακίδα για να διαμαρτυρηθούμε. Πριν από μερικές ημέρες, ο Max μου είπε: «ξέρεις μαμά, από τη στιγμή που σε ακολουθούν κάποιοι από τους YouTuber gamers και μας ζητούν να υποστηρίξουμε σκοπούς και το κάνουμε, θα μπορούσες να το κάνεις και για τον Τζορτζ Φλόιντ». Απάντησα «η αλήθεια είναι ότι σχεδιάζω διάφορα πράγματα, θέλεις να βοηθήσεις με τις πινακίδες; Και το έκαναν. Συζητήσαμε για το ότι όταν κάποιος δεν βρίσκει δικαιοσύνη, δεν συμβαίνει για κανέναν. Αυτή η χώρα χτίστηκε στα αγαθά της ελευθερίας και της δικαιοσύνης για όλους. Πρέπει να σταθούμε για όσα πιστεύουμε και να παλέψουμε ενάντια στην αδικία σε όλο τον κόσμο. Οπότε συνεχίζουμε να διαμαρτυρόμαστε ειρηνικά μέχρι να επέλθει η αλλαγή».
View this post on Instagram
All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him. . Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. . America: It’s time to listen.