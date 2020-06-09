ΣΗΜΕΙΑ ΔΙΑΝΟΜΗΣ
alphafreepress.gr / ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ / Λόπεζ και Ροντρίγκεζ: Διαδηλώνουν για Φλόιντ
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ

Λόπεζ και Ροντρίγκεζ: Διαδηλώνουν για Φλόιντ

Λόπεζ και Ροντρίγκεζ: Ενώθηκαν με το πληθος σε διαδήλωση του Black Lives Matter στη μεγάλη πορεία του Los Angeles.

Λόπεζ και Ροντρίγκεζ: Το ζευγάρι βρέθηκε στη μεγαλειώδη πορεία του Los Angeles. Η Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ και ο Άλεξ Ροντρίγκεζ ενώθηκαν με πλήθος διαδηλωτών στο Hollywood που θέλησαν να δείξουν ότι οι μαύρες ζωές μετράνε. Στις φωτογραφίες, η J.Lo φαίνεται να κρατάει μια πινακίδα που γράφει «BLM #EnoughIsEnough». Ο A-Rod κρατάει μία που γράφει «Let’s Get Loud for Black Lives Matter». Η Lopez εξήγησε την έμπνευση πίσω από τα μηνύματα σε ένα Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤 We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

«Σήμερα, η Emme και ο Max έφτιαξαν για μένα και τον Alex μία πινακίδα για να διαμαρτυρηθούμε. Πριν από μερικές ημέρες, ο Max μου είπε: «ξέρεις μαμά, από τη στιγμή που σε ακολουθούν κάποιοι από τους YouTuber gamers και μας ζητούν να υποστηρίξουμε σκοπούς και το κάνουμε, θα μπορούσες να το κάνεις και για τον Τζορτζ Φλόιντ». Απάντησα «η αλήθεια είναι ότι σχεδιάζω διάφορα πράγματα, θέλεις να βοηθήσεις με τις πινακίδες; Και το έκαναν. Συζητήσαμε για το ότι όταν κάποιος δεν βρίσκει δικαιοσύνη, δεν συμβαίνει για κανέναν. Αυτή η χώρα χτίστηκε στα αγαθά της ελευθερίας και της δικαιοσύνης για όλους. Πρέπει να σταθούμε για όσα πιστεύουμε και να παλέψουμε ενάντια στην αδικία σε όλο τον κόσμο. Οπότε συνεχίζουμε να διαμαρτυρόμαστε ειρηνικά μέχρι να επέλθει η αλλαγή».

Δείτε ακόμη

Ο τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος μας ξεναγεί στην υπερπολυτελή βίλα στο Πόρτο Χέλι
Καταιγιστικές οι εξελίξεις στο αποψινό 103ο επεισόδιο στις Άγριες Μέλισσες
Η Αστερόεσσα καίγεται και είναι «δικό του πρόβλημα»
ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΡΟΣΦΟΡΑ: Δύο extra ημέρες διαμονή με κάθε τριήμερη κράτηση
ΕΤΙΚΕΤΕΣ:
Πρόσφατα Άρθρα

Ο τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος μας ξεναγεί στην υπερπολυτελή βίλα στο Πόρτο Χέλι

09.06.2020 | 14:21 Πού μένει ο βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: Πρόκειται για μια κατοικία σημείο αναφοράς...

Καταιγιστικές οι εξελίξεις στο αποψινό 103ο επεισόδιο στις Άγριες Μέλισσες

09.06.2020 | 09:32 Άγριες Μέλισσες επεισόδιο 103: Οι εξελίξεις φέρνουν σε αδιέξοδο τους ήρωες...

Η Αστερόεσσα καίγεται και είναι «δικό του πρόβλημα»

08.06.2020 | 18:43 Βanksy 2020: O μυστηριώδης καλλιτέχνης τοποθετήθηκε κατά της ρατσιστικής βίας.

Το κρεβάτι της Ντελεβίλ δεν κάνει διακρίσεις

08.06.2020 | 18:14 Κάρα Ντελεβίν σχέσεις: «Πάντα θα είμαι, νομίζω, πανσέξουαλ» τόνισε το μοντέλο...

Η "Βιολέτα" προβαίνει σε αποκαλύψεις - Ποιος εισβάλλει στη σειρά;

08.06.2020 | 18:03 Άγριες Μέλισσες σπόιλερ: Η Θεοφανία Παπαθωμά προβαίνει σε αποκαλύψεις για τη...

Άγριες Μέλισσες: Ο Δούκας λέει την αλήθεια, η Μυρσίνη «χτυπάει» τις αδερφές Σταμίρη

08.06.2020 | 17:12 Άγριες Μέλισσες επεισόδιο 102: Η Μυρσίνη επιτίθεται στην Ελένη μέσα στο...
Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις

Εγγόνια αποχαιρετούν τους παππούδες και τις γιαγιάδες που «σκότωσε» ο κορονοϊός

09.06.2020 | 17:44

Εντυπωσιακά ευρήματα από έφοδο στα κελιά του Κορυδαλλού

09.06.2020 | 17:30

Κι όμως, η Μπρουκ Σιλντς έχει παίξει σε σειρά του Mega με τον Πέτρο Φιλιππίδη και τον Τάσο Χαλκιά!

09.06.2020 | 17:20

Σοκ στη Ζάκυνθο: Πυροβόλησαν εν ψυχρώ ζευγάρι

09.06.2020 | 16:57

Το viral βίντεο του Pornhub: Αυνανισμός κατά τη διάρκεια... live σύσκεψης

09.06.2020 | 16:54

Αλλαγές από το νηπιαγωγείο έως το πανεπιστήμιο

09.06.2020 | 16:54