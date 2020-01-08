Δωρεές για Αυστραλία: Δύο εκατ. δολάρια από Έλτον Τζον & Κρις Χέμσγουορθ

Δωρεές για Αυστραλία: Μέσω instagram ανακοίνωσε ο Κρις Χέμσγουορθ ότι ο ίδιος και η οικογένειά του δωρίζουν 1 εκατομμύριο δολάρια για την ανακούφιση των πληγέντων από τις πυρκαγιές στην Αυστραλία. Μάλιστα με ένα σχετικό βίντεο που κοινοποίησε, παροτρύνει τους followers του να βοηθήσουν με όποιον τρόπο μπορούν.
Κατά τη διάρκεια της χθεσινής συναυλίας του στο Σίδνεϊ, ο ο Έλτον Τζον ανακοίνωσε στο κοινό ότι θα προσφέρει 1 εκατ. δολάρια για να βοηθήσει τον κόσμο και την άγρια ζωή της Αυστραλίας.
«Αυτά τα χρήματα πηγαίνουν απευθείας στους πυροσβέστες, τους ανθρώπους στην πρώτη γραμμή, τους ανθρώπους που έχουν υποφέρει, όλες τις κοινότητες που έχουν πληγεί και έχουν τεράστια ανάγκη για την υποστήριξή μας» δήλωσε ο ίδιος από τη σκηνή, ο οποίος πραγματοποιεί συναυλίες στην Αυστραλία στο πλαίσιο της παγκόσμιας περιοδείας του «Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour».
Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.
Elton John just donated one million dollars to the bushfire relief pic.twitter.com/Ld2i0t9n98
— Britt (@BrittA2211) January 7, 2020
Δωρεές για Αυστραλία: Πλήθος επωνύμων έχουν προσφέρει χρήματα
Η Pink προσέφερε 500.000 δολάρια.
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp
— P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020
η Κάιλι Μινόγκ 1 εκατομμύριο δολάρια
Last year I had the incredible opportunity of visiting some of the many beautiful places in my homeland for the first time. Returning home to such devastation throughout much of the country is heartbreaking. As a family, we’ve donated $500,000 towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required. Big or small, from near or far, any support will help those affected by the devastating bushfires. With love, The Minogue Family. @redcrossau @nswrfs @cfavic @sa_countryfireservice @wireswildliferescue #Australia
η Νικόλ Κίντμαν και ο Κιθ Έρμπαν
αλλά και η Σελένα Γκόμεζ, καθώς και η Μαργκότ Ρόμπι, αναρτώντας βίντεο στα social media όπου προσκαλούν τους followers τους να κάνουν δωρεές για αυτό τον σκοπό.
Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020