ΣΗΜΕΙΑ ΔΙΑΝΟΜΗΣ
alphafreepress.gr / ΚΟΣΜΟΣ / Δωρεές για Αυστραλία: Δύο εκατ. δολάρια από Έλτον Τζον & Κρις Χέμσγουορθ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Δωρεές για Αυστραλία: Δύο εκατ. δολάρια από Έλτον Τζον & Κρις Χέμσγουορθ

Δωρεές για Αυστραλία: Στη λίστα των διασημοτήτων που έσπευσαν να ενισχύσουν την αντιμετώπιση της περιβαλλοντικής καταστροφής προστέθηκαν ο 72χρονος τραγουδιστής και ο 36χρονος ηθοποιός.

Δωρεές για Αυστραλία: Μέσω instagram ανακοίνωσε ο Κρις Χέμσγουορθ ότι ο ίδιος και η οικογένειά του δωρίζουν 1 εκατομμύριο δολάρια για την ανακούφιση των πληγέντων από τις πυρκαγιές στην Αυστραλία. Μάλιστα με ένα σχετικό βίντεο που κοινοποίησε, παροτρύνει τους followers του να βοηθήσουν με όποιον τρόπο μπορούν.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της χθεσινής συναυλίας του στο Σίδνεϊ, ο ο Έλτον Τζον ανακοίνωσε στο κοινό ότι θα προσφέρει 1 εκατ. δολάρια για να βοηθήσει τον κόσμο και την άγρια ζωή της Αυστραλίας.
«Αυτά τα χρήματα πηγαίνουν απευθείας στους πυροσβέστες, τους ανθρώπους στην πρώτη γραμμή, τους ανθρώπους που έχουν υποφέρει, όλες τις κοινότητες που έχουν πληγεί και έχουν τεράστια ανάγκη για την υποστήριξή μας» δήλωσε ο ίδιος από τη σκηνή, ο οποίος πραγματοποιεί συναυλίες στην Αυστραλία στο πλαίσιο της παγκόσμιας περιοδείας του «Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour».

Δωρεές για Αυστραλία: Πλήθος επωνύμων έχουν προσφέρει χρήματα

Η Pink προσέφερε 500.000 δολάρια.

η Κάιλι Μινόγκ 1 εκατομμύριο δολάρια

η Νικόλ Κίντμαν και ο Κιθ Έρμπαν

αλλά και η Σελένα Γκόμεζ, καθώς και η Μαργκότ Ρόμπι, αναρτώντας βίντεο στα social media όπου προσκαλούν τους followers τους να κάνουν δωρεές για αυτό τον σκοπό.

ΕΤΙΚΕΤΕΣ:
Πρόσφατα Άρθρα

Νεκρός εντοπίστηκε ο δημιουργός της 'Ugly Betty', Σίλβιο Όρτα - Τα σενάρια γύρω από τον θάνατό του

08.01.2020 | 20:50 Σίλβιο Όρτα πέθανε: Σύμφωνα με ξένα δημοσιεύματα, ο Σίλβιο Όρτα φέρεται...

Τραμπ: Σκοτώσαμε τον Νο 1 τρομοκράτη - Κυρώσεις και απειλές προς το Ιράν

08.01.2020 | 18:54 Διάγγελμα Τραμπ: Διάγγελμα για το Ιράν απηύθυνε τους Αμερικανούς ο πρόεδρος...

Πρόεδρος Κομισιόν: Αφήστε τα όπλα και δώστε ευκαιρία στον διάλογο

08.01.2020 | 18:20 Επίθεση Ιράν σε ΗΠΑ: Η πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν δήλωσε...

Σε κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Λιβύη καλούν Πούτιν και Ερντογάν

08.01.2020 | 17:43 Πούτιν - Ερντογάν: Σύμφωνα με την ίδια πηγή, οι δύο ηγέτες...

Δισεκατομμυριούχος θα μοιράσει 9 εκατ. δολάρια σε 1.000 followers στο Twitter

08.01.2020 | 16:53 Ιάπωνας δισεκατομμυριούχος Twitter: Ο Γιουσάκου Μεζάουα κάνει λόγο για «κοινωνικό πείραμα»...

«Αυτό είναι υπόθεση της Ρωσίας» - Συνάντηση Πούτιν - Ερντογάν - Τα θέματα που τους απασχόλησαν

08.01.2020 | 15:25 Συνάντηση Πούτιν - Ερντογάν: Στο περιθώριο της παρουσίασης του TurkStream η...
Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις

Έρχεται η δίκη στην Ολομέλεια του Στε για τα αναδρομικά των συνταξιούχων

08.01.2020 | 21:10

Ο Αρναούτογλου μιλά δημοσίως για τον Λαζόπουλο: Ήταν πολλές φορές άδικος, πικρόχολος

08.01.2020 | 21:09

Νεκρός εντοπίστηκε ο δημιουργός της 'Ugly Betty', Σίλβιο Όρτα - Τα σενάρια γύρω από τον θάνατό του

08.01.2020 | 20:50

Πετούσαν... γλάστρες από το μπαλκόνι! Πώς απετράπησαν δυο ληστείες με εισβολές ΙΧ

08.01.2020 | 20:50

Σίσα: Η ΕΛΑΣ "ξεσκέπασε" το πρώτο εργαστήριο του ολέθριου ναρκωτικού στην Ελλάδα

08.01.2020 | 20:37

Αυτή είναι η 18χρονη - φαβορί για να εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα στην Eurovision

08.01.2020 | 20:30

O Sin Boy.... παντρεύεται - "Βγήκε" με την αγαπημένη του στην αλβανική τηλεόραση

08.01.2020 | 20:25

Ο «Φτερωτός Θεός» κουρεμένος και... ξυρισμένος - Ποιος είναι ο λόγος της μεγάλης αλλαγής

08.01.2020 | 20:10