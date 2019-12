Μαντόνα αγόρι: Η κόρη της και το τετ – α – τετ με τον χορευτή της

View this post on Instagram

This is love different. Unveiling “love different” a performance by @carlota_guerrero for #Desigual in which to show what Love Different means to us. Artists like Lola León, @naomishimada, @alejandrasmits did not want to miss this message of love towards diversity, multiculturalism and difference. After the show, @blackmadonnachi and the @maumorgo visuals made @thetemplehouse tremble, one of the most iconic Art Deco buildings in the city of #Miami. #miamilovesdifferent